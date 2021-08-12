Malaysia eases rules in phase one and two states

KUALA LUMPUR, 12 August: Fully vaccinated residents in Malaysia gain some benefits if they live in states under phase two or three measures.

There are now six states listed under Phase Two and three under Phase Three where residents can return to in-dining experiences and stay in hotels and homestays within their home states.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced moves to relax Covid-19 restrictions in a TV briefing on 8 August for fully vaccinated people in states that have moved out of the strictest Phase One category as defined by the country’s National Recovery Plan.

Restrictions eased officially on 10 August for vaccinated residents in the following states.

Phase Two: Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Penang and Sabah

Phase Three: Perlis; Labuan and Sarawak.

The strictest rules remain in place for Phase One states: Kedah; Selangor; Negri Sembilan; Melaka; Johor; Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

The government defines fully-vaccinated individuals as those who have passed 14 days after receiving the second dose for double-dose vaccines (Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac). It also applies to those who have passed the 28th day from the day they were injected with single-dose vaccines (Johnson & Johnson and CanSino).

Bernama reported on Wednesday that 28.3% or 9,246,295 residents had received their second jab. First jabs have been administered to 16.1 million of the country’s 32 million population.

Here are some benefits for fully-vaccinated residents in Phase Two and Phase Three states that came into effect on 10 August.

They can dine-in at restaurants, although the staff must ask to see their Covid-19 vaccination digital certificate on entry.

Travel within the state

Fully vaccinated individuals can travel within the state but not to other states. They can stay in homestays and hotels for leisure travel purposes in the same state as they reside, but they must show proof of a digital certificate.

Tourism attractions

Tourist attractions such as snorkelling, scuba diving, fishing and recreational parks can operate at 50% capacity.

Fully vaccinated residents in Phase Two and Phase Three states can enjoy non-contact sports that are not group sports such as jogging, exercising, taichi, cycling, skateboarding, fishing, equestrian, archery, hiking, tennis and badminton as single players, golf, motorsports in outdoor or semi-outdoor settings from 0600 to 2200.

Interstate travel is still not allowed, which means domestic tourism cannot resume. Langkawi island will most likely be one of the first destinations to open to mainland domestic travellers. The Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) remains confident that tourism will resume during Q4 starting with cruise visits.