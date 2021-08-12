Taiwan’s Asia Super Team returns

TAIPEI, 12 August 2021: Meet Taiwan’s annual Asia Super Team incentive travel competition is officially back starting this October.
The 2021 competition is centred around a new theme of “Future Land”, and is inviting teams from Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.
A USD50,000 incentive travel package to Taiwan is up for grabs. Teams wishing to compete in the evening should register before 24 September 2021 at https://asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com/sign-up-now.
The organisers are recruiting competitors to sign up for the Asia Super Team event and become a Tomorrow Adventurer. The online competition officially starts in October 2021.
This year, the Asia Super Team competition improves with a new virtual interactive game platform and a new competitive mode that is more intuitive using futuristic technology.
The online competition gets around the strict Covid-19 measures that prevent physical participation so that all teams can experience the best of Taiwan’s incentive travel in a stress-free and safe environment.
Teams made up of four participants should complete the online registration by 24 September to qualify for the final competition. The champion team will win a package tour worth USD50,000 to Taiwan.
Find more information on Asia Super Team’s official website at asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com