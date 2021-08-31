Airlines set dates for long-haul flights

SYDNEY, 31 August 2021: Qantas could reintroduce international flights to the US, the UK and some destinations in Asia by the end of the year, the airline’s CEO Alan Joyce told CNBC in an interview last week.

Joyce told CNBC that Qantas expects to lose AUD20 billion in revenue by the end of this year due to the pandemic.

“We know there’s huge underlying demand. People don’t want another Christmas where they are isolated from their families, let alone internationally, but [also] in Australia,” Joyce said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”

Qantas could start services to Singapore, Japan, the UK and the US by year-end.

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report at the weekend claimed Vietnam Airlines remains confident that it can start flights to the US by the end of October using either a Boeing 787 or Airbus A350 aircraft on the Ho Chi Minh City – San Francisco.

Bloomberg reported that Vietnam’s national carrier faces a 75% drop in revenue this year compared with 2019 after losing about 7 trillion dong (USD307 million) in the first half of 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.