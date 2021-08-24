DUBAI, 24 August 2021: Emirates has signed a codeshare agreement with Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A (Azul), which will allow customers to seamlessly connect to and from eight cities in Brazil to Emirates’ global network via Sao Paulo.

The codeshare agreement was approved by the Brazilian Federal Aviation Agency (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil).





Under the codeshare, customers will be able to connect to and from Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont (SDU), Belem (BEL) Belo Horizonte (CNF), Cuiaba (CGB), Curitiba (CWB), Juazeiro Do Norte (JDO), Porto Alegre (POA) and Recife (REC) airports on flights operated by Azul to Emirates flights from Sao Paulo (GRU) to Dubai and beyond with a single ticket. Tickets can be purchased online on Emirates’ website or through Emirates’ local sales offices and travel agents from 18 August 2021 for travel starting from 25 August 2021.

Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said: “Emirates is delighted to be entering into a codeshare partnership with Azul to offer our customers an enhanced, smooth and convenient connectivity between eight cities in Brazil to/ from Dubai and our global network through Sao Paulo. Brazil is an important market for Emirates and our cooperation with Azul underscores Emirates’ commitment to strengthen our reach in the region and open up more options for our customers. With one ticket, our customers can access a seamless experience through check-in, bag check and boarding on every leg of their journey. We look forward to working with Azul and strengthening our partnership in the days to come.”

“We are very happy to announce this partnership with Emirates, which will provide seamless benefits to our customers. As the largest airline in Brazil in terms of destinations, this codeshare allows our customers to have unparalleled connectivity in Brazil and around the world. In addition, both Azul and Emirates are known for their customer service excellence further enhancing the customer experience between the two airlines”, says Abhi Shah, Azul’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Emirates currently has codeshare cooperation agreements in place with 21 airline partners and two rail companies around the world. Additionally, Emirates also has interline cooperation agreements with over 106 airlines and rail companies.

Emirates currently operates five weekly flights to Sao Paulo on its widebody Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates’ hub in Dubai is open to travellers from Brazil with visas on arrival for business, fun and tourism, and visitors will be spoilt for choice in the family-friendly city with its year-round sunshine, iconic landmarks, and a culinary scene to suit every taste. Dubai also provides the perfect stopover option for Brazilian travellers on their way to popular holiday destinations such as the Maldives and Cairo.

In addition to passenger flight services, Emirates SkyCargo, the airfreight division of the airline, offers cargo capacity on flights to Sao Paulo and Viracopos airports, connecting businesses in Brazil with their customers across the world, supporting international trade and facilitating transportation of essential commodities.

Visit: www.emirates.com