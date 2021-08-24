PG reopens Samui – Phuket route

BANGKOK, 24 August 2021: Bangkok Airways will resume direct services between Samui and Phuket starting Wednesday 25 August to support travel between the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus Mode recovery projects.

Flights between Samui and Phuket will use a 70-seat ATR72-600 aircraft, with services scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The outbound flight PG253 departs Samui airport at 1125 and arrives in Phuket airport at 1225. The return flight PG254 departs Phuket airport at 1300 and arrives at Samui airport at 1400. For more information, check https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule

Passengers travelling to and from the two resort destinations are required to present a medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating they are Covid-19 negative (RT-PCR test issued no more than 72 hours before travelling) and proof of vaccination.

Passengers are also required to strictly follow guidelines issued by the Phuket and Surat Thani provincial offices.

For more information, check https://www.gophuget.com and https://healthpass.smartsamui.com.

The airline has also extended the suspension of in-flight meal service and closed passenger lounges until further notice.