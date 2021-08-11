BANGKOK, 11 August 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, launches an introductory events package for Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne, a new fully integrated entertainment resort poised to become the preferred MICE destination in southcentral Vietnam.

Conveniently located in the heart of one of Vietnam’s most popular beach resort towns, Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne is an ideal destination for standout meetings and events, thanks to its eight possible venues and dedicated events team.

Positioned to meet varied corporate needs, Oceano Ballroom fits 720 attendees in a classroom setting or 1,200 guests for cocktails, while the multi-functional Rio can welcome up to 300 guests. Both Oceano and Rio rooms can divide into two smaller rooms.

Ideal for unforgettable outdoor gatherings, the big grassy lawn and open space at the Amphitheatre can comfortably host team-building exercises and cocktail events for up to 220 guests.







The resort offers plentiful accommodation inspired by voyages of discovery, with 984 rooms and one to three-bedroom pool villas nestled amongst flower gardens and along the tranquil coastline.

Extensive leisure facilities at Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne offer attendees the opportunity to relax after a productive meeting or event, including a nautical adventure-themed waterpark featuring water slides, lazy river, cliff-jumping rock and pool. The resort is also home to an aerial obstacle course, bowling alley, karaoke rooms, and guests can climb up the 30m observation deck and enjoy panoramic views of the East Sea.

The waterpark resort’s concept to inspire awe in its guests extends to its extensive culinary offerings at its 11 restaurants and bars, including home-style authentic Thai cuisine at Suan Bua and international favourites at Mundo.

The resort offers spacious outdoor venues for kind of fun activities and team building.

Mui Ne has attracted increased interest and infrastructure investment in recent years after the area was earmarked to be developed as a National Tourism Site by 2025 with ambitious aims to become a leading destination in the Asia Pacific region within the decade.

The beach resort town of Mui Ne is well known for its white sandy beaches, kite surfing, water sports activities, and desert-like White Sand Dunes, rust-coloured Red Sand Dunes, and the Fairy Stream surrounded by colourful limestone formations. From Centara Mirage Beach Resort Mui Ne, guests can also visit Ta Cu Mountain or discover fishing villages, dragon fruit farms and Cham ruins – remnants of the ancient Champa Kingdom that once ruled south-central Vietnam.

For more information and reservation, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cmv or contact us directly at (+84) 2522222202

About Centara Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 84 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.