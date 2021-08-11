Cathay flies to Phuket Sandbox

HONG KONG, 11 August 2021: Cathay Pacific launched a new flight on 10 August, serving the Phuket Sandbox project that seeks to reopen the southern Thailand holiday island to international tourism.

Cathay Pacific’s latest information on flights from August to September shows the airline introduced a once-a-week service on Tuesday using an Airbus A330-300.

Cathay Pacific’s Airbus A330-300 operates with a three-class configuration — 39 flatbeds in business, 21 premium economy and 191 in economy class.

CX771 departs Hong Kong at 0830 and arrives in Phuket at 1100 every Tuesday ( 10, 17, 24 and 31 August). Weekly flights are scheduled to the end of September when the advance timetable shows travellers can book a daily flight throughout October. In November, the airline plans twice daily flights departing Hong Kong 0830 (CX771) and 1515 (CX773).

Phuket Sandbox rules apply to fully vaccinated international travellers who stay on the island for 14 nights without having to quarantine. They need to present three PCR negative test results during their stay to travel to other destinations in Thailand. Other rules apply, such as providing proof of Covid-19 insurance and obtaining a certificate of entry from the nearest Thai consulate or embassy.

Meanwhile, following a recent announcement by the Hong Kong SAR Government that eases some Covid-19 measures, the airline also resumed flights to and from the UK, Indonesia and the Philippines as of 9 August.

Fully vaccinated Hong Kong residents who have recently stayed in Group A countries – including the UK, Indonesia and the Philippines – will once again enter Hong Kong.

Children of Hong Kong residents who are under 12, and are flying with adults who meet the above criteria, will also be able to fly regardless of their vaccination status.

For more information, visit the Hong Kong SAR Government website.

Cathay Pacific flight operations at London Heathrow Airport were moved to Terminal 3 effective 9 August.

From August to September, Cathay is serving the following city destinations.

ASIA

Cambodia

Phnom Penh (from 13 August 21)

Indonesia

Jakarta

Surabaya

Japan

Osaka

Tokyo

South Korea

Seoul

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

Philippines

Hong Kong to Cebu

Manila

Singapore

Thailand

Bangkok

Phuket (from 10 August 21)

Vietnam

Hanoi

Ho Chi Minh City

CHINA

Chinese Mainland

Beijing

Chengdu

Fuzhou

Guangzhou to Hong Kong

Hangzhou

Qingdao to Hong Kong (from 13 August 21)

Shanghai

Wuhan to Hong Kong

Xiamen to Hong Kong

Taiwan

Kaohsiung

Taipei

PACIFIC

Australia

Brisbane

Melbourne

Perth

Sydney

New Zealand

Auckland

MIDDLE EAST

Israel

Tel Aviv

United Arab Emirates

Dubai

EUROPE

France

Paris

Germany

Frankfurt

Netherlands

Amsterdam

United Kingdom

London

Manchester

AMERICAS

Canada

Toronto

Vancouver

United States

Boston (from 8 August 21)

Chicago (from 8 August 21)

Los Angeles

New York

San Francisco