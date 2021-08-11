Cathay flies to Phuket Sandbox

HONG KONG, 11 August 2021: Cathay Pacific launched a new flight on 10 August, serving the Phuket Sandbox project that seeks to reopen the southern Thailand holiday island to international tourism.
Cathay Pacific’s latest information on flights from August to September shows the airline introduced a once-a-week service on Tuesday using an Airbus A330-300.
Cathay Pacific’s Airbus A330-300 operates with a three-class configuration — 39 flatbeds in business, 21 premium economy and 191 in economy class.
CX771 departs Hong Kong at 0830 and arrives in Phuket at 1100 every Tuesday ( 10, 17, 24 and 31 August). Weekly flights are scheduled to the end of September when the advance timetable shows travellers can book a daily flight throughout October. In November, the airline plans twice daily flights departing Hong Kong 0830 (CX771) and 1515 (CX773).
Phuket Sandbox rules apply to fully vaccinated international travellers who stay on the island for 14 nights without having to quarantine. They need to present three PCR negative test results during their stay to travel to other destinations in Thailand. Other rules apply, such as providing proof of Covid-19 insurance and obtaining a certificate of entry from the nearest Thai consulate or embassy.
Meanwhile, following a recent announcement by the Hong Kong SAR Government that eases some Covid-19 measures, the airline also resumed flights to and from the UK, Indonesia and the Philippines as of 9 August.
Fully vaccinated Hong Kong residents who have recently stayed in Group A countries – including the UK, Indonesia and the Philippines – will once again enter Hong Kong.
Children of Hong Kong residents who are under 12, and are flying with adults who meet the above criteria, will also be able to fly regardless of their vaccination status.
For more information, visit the Hong Kong SAR Government website.
Cathay Pacific flight operations at London Heathrow Airport were moved to Terminal 3 effective 9 August.
From August to September, Cathay is serving the following city destinations.
ASIA
Cambodia
Phnom Penh (from 13 August 21)
Indonesia
Jakarta
Surabaya
Japan
Osaka
Tokyo
South Korea
Seoul
Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur
Philippines
Hong Kong to Cebu
Manila
Singapore
Thailand
Bangkok
Phuket (from 10 August 21)
Vietnam
Hanoi
Ho Chi Minh City
CHINA
Chinese Mainland
Beijing
Chengdu
Fuzhou
Guangzhou to Hong Kong
Hangzhou
Qingdao to Hong Kong (from 13 August 21)
Shanghai
Wuhan to Hong Kong
Xiamen to Hong Kong
Taiwan
Kaohsiung
Taipei
PACIFIC
Australia
Brisbane
Melbourne
Perth
Sydney
New Zealand
Auckland
MIDDLE EAST
Israel
Tel Aviv
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
EUROPE
France
Paris
Germany
Frankfurt
Netherlands
Amsterdam
United Kingdom
London
Manchester
AMERICAS
Canada
Toronto
Vancouver
United States
Boston (from 8 August 21)
Chicago (from 8 August 21)
Los Angeles
New York
San Francisco