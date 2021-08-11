AirAsia Philippines takes the shot

MANILA, 11 August 2021: AirAsia Philippines reports that 92% of its flight operations team, including pilots and cabin crew, have already been vaccinated against Covid-19 to support health and safety for travellers during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

As of this week, 90% of the flight deck and 94% of the cabin crew have already taken the shot as part of the company’s strong drive to have its entire organization vaccinated within August of 2021.

Meanwhile, 86% of the ground staff have also been vaccinated. This is a significant development considering that, aside from the flight crew, ground staff (check-in counters and baggage handlers) directly interact with guests.

The significant increase in the number of inoculated staff is the result of AirAsia Philippines’ ‘Take the Shot’ internal campaign, which strongly encourages employees to take their Covid-19 vaccines whenever possible, regardless of the brand.

The campaign was also extended to the airline’s guests through a series of promotions such as the offering of a free ‘hot seat’ upgrade until 31 August 2021 and the distribution of always REDy Care kits to fully vaccinated passengers.

A recent survey conducted by AirAsia Philippines revealed that over 90% of its guests feel confident to fly with a fully vaccinated crew.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “The efforts on ensuring that everyone in our team gets vaccinated stems from AirAsia’s core values of putting people first. We hope our guests feel valued because we are putting a premium to their safety amid threats of the Covid-19 Delta variant spread. However, we would still want to remind our guests to strictly observe established health and safety protocols as we all move forward to a better normal.”

To date, 88% of 1,457 Filipino AirAsia staff have been vaccinated in partnership with the various local government units. Meanwhile, the AirAsia group reports 81% of its total workforce have been inoculated against Covid-19.