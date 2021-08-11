Minor Group expands in Bahrain

DUBAI, 11 August 2021: Minor Hotels announced this week it would enter the Bahrain hotel market with the opening of its Avani and Tivoli brands.

Scheduled to open in 2024, Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort and Tivoli Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort will be part of Bilaj Al Jazayer, a new waterfront leisure mixed-use development owned by Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat.

The new project will offer resorts, residential villas and apartments, food and beverage outlets, retail, offices and entertainment.

Bilaj Al Jazayer is located on the southwest coast of Bahrain and covers 1.3 million square metres of land with a 3 km beachfront. Manama, the capital and main city of Bahrain, is a 25-minute drive, and Bahrain International F1 Circuit and Dilmun Waterpark are located close by.

The new Avani and Tivoli hotels, each with 110 keys, will be located along the main boulevard of Bilaj Al Jazayer on the waterfront.

Minor International chairman and founder William E. Heinecke commented, “Minor Hotels’ entry into Bahrain is of key importance strategically for the group, strengthening our portfolio in

the region and continuing to grow the footprint of the Avani and Tivoli brands. The country is well-positioned with high-quality infrastructure and services and engaged and highly energetic leadership. I have visited a few times over the years and have especially enjoyed my time as an F1 fan. I’m very happy to have visited once again, this time touring Bilaj Al Jazayer and the site of our future Avani and Tivoli hotels.”

Minor Hotels currently has 29 hotels and resorts in operation and in the pipeline in the Middle East region across its Anantara, Avani, Tivoli and Oaks brands, with the pipeline including the launch of two new brands to the region – NH Collection and NH Hotels.

A hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotel has a portfolio of 527 hotels and resorts in 54 countries across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, South America, Africa and the Indian Ocean.