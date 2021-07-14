The Maldives woos Brazilian travellers

MALE, 14 July 2021: Visit Maldives is organising a series of familiarisation (FAM) trips targeting the Brazilian travel market to promote the Maldives as a safe haven for travellers.

The first two influencers arrived in the Maldives earlier this week, and the remaining sponsored influencers will arrive by the end of the month. It marks the first promotional activity by Visit Maldives in Brazil.

The influencers will be hosted by various resorts in the Maldives, and during their stay, they will share their experiences through their social media accounts, reaching an audience of 3 million followers.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Maldives reports a steady growth, with 2020 logging 5,494 tourists. Brazil was ranked 24th on the list of source markets. As of May 2021, 5,558 arrivals originated from Brazil, making it the 16th top source market so far this year.

Maldives’ tourism industry has shown remarkable resilience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, welcoming 555,494 travellers in 2020 and over 457,747 travellers until 3 July 2021.

The commencement of a nationwide vaccination programme increased flight connections, and the gradual opening of major markets for outbound travel provided Visit Maldives with an opportunity to spur recovery for the country’s resorts.