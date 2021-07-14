Finnair plans new flights to Thailand

HELSINKI, 14 July 2021: Finnair will launch nonstop flights from Arlanda, Stockholm in Sweden to Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand and Miami in the United States effective October for the winter timetable 2021/2022.

All three routes will be operated with an Airbus A350 aircraft.

“We are excited to meet the travel needs of our Swedish customers with a nonstop service from Arlanda to Thailand and Miami, which are among the top winter holiday destinations for Swedes”, said Finnair chief commercial officer Ole Orvér.

As of 22 October, Finnair flies from Arlanda to Bangkok five times weekly on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. By 28 November, frequencies will increase to seven (daily) thought to 22 April 2022.

Flights from Arlanda to Phuket will operate on Sundays, with the first departure on 24 October. An additional weekly frequency will be added every Thursday as of 4 November, and the third service will be scheduled every Tuesday from 30 November through to 21 April 2022.

Flights from Arlanda to Miami will start with two weekly frequencies, on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning on 23 October. From 29 November, flights will also operate on Monday and Friday through to 22 April 2022.

Finnair flies to Bangkok, Phuket and Miami, also from its home base Helsinki Airport.

Finnair flights from Arlanda to Thailand are now bookable through Finnair.com and also through travel agencies.