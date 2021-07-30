PCMA names Asia Pacific boss

CHICAGO, USA 30 July 2021: PCMA a leading convention management association announced, Thursday, the appointment of Florence (Flo) Chua as managing director, APAC, effective 2 August 2021.

Chua has more than 20 years of experience working with corporations and associations throughout the APAC region, most recently as vice president, growth and brand management for Entrepreneurs’ Organisation. She will be based in Singapore.

Florence (Flo) Chua.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has leapfrogged the business events industry in embracing technology to facilitate connections and engagement,” said Chua. “I believe the industry will attain new heights in harnessing the physical and digital possibilities to enable more connections across a wider geographical spread, deeper engagement and more sustainable approaches than ever before.”

She replaces the former managing director for APAC Karen Bolinger, who will continue to support PCMA in a part-time consulting capacity and handle specific projects.

Under Bolinger’ leadership, PCMA’s brand expanded throughout the region, enabling the launch of its inaugural ‘Convening APAC’ and for the first time, ‘Convening Leaders’ was hosted live from Singapore in 2021.

About PCMA

Founded in the US in the 1950s as the Professional Convention Management Association, PCMA’s based in Chicago has 8,400 members and 17 chapters throughout the US, Canada and Mexico. Its membership footprint covers more than 40 countries with regional offices in Ireland, Australia and Singapore.