Double jabbed and raring to go

SINGAPORE, 30 July 2021: Travel plans are on the rise in Singapore, with 44% of adult residents planning to travel over the coming three months, up from 20% a month ago, according to the latest Finder’s Travel Index.

Singapore’s recently publicised “exit strategy” that would allow fully vaccinated residents to resume travel without having to undergo quarantine, possibly by September. It would also open the city-state to overseas travellers who reside in “low-risk territories” and have been fully vaccinated.

In the meantime, Singaporeans are back searching for international travel options while interest in booking stayvations close to home is peaking. A third of Singaporeans (34%) plan to travel domestically over the months of August, September, and October, up from 12% in the June survey.

One in five Singaporeans (21%) plan to travel internationally over the next three months, up from 10% last month.

Singaporeans are most likely to make travel plans for the month immediately following the survey. 30% of adults plan to travel either domestically or internationally in August, while 16% plan to travel in September and 14% in October.

Finder’s global editor-at-large, Angus Kidman, says the jump in travel plans coincides with the launch of Singapore’s ‘Test, Trace, and Vaccinate’ campaign.

“We’ve seen a monumental jump in the percentage of Singaporeans interested in travel over the past month, with the number of people planning short-term travel more than doubling from June to July.

“It’s likely this is in part due to the recent ‘Test, Trace, and Vaccinate’ campaign for Singapore’s shift to a new normal,” said Kidman.

Around 50% of the adult population have been double jabbed so far, and estimates suggest the tally will rise to 80% by October.

During June and July, most other countries surveyed saw the percentage of people with travel plans remain flat or even falling month-on-month. Singapore is an exception to the negative trend.

“Unfortunately, due to the latest outbreak, it’s likely some of the trips planned for next month won’t be possible, with restrictions in place expected to last until mid-August.

“However, this is just a temporary pause, and it’s likely many of these trips will be postponed for when travel is possible again. Overall it’s promising to see the lift in the number of people planning to travel and suggests that travel is starting to recover, if not back to the way things were.”

Finder’s Travel Index is an ongoing survey, which has so far gathered responses from over 150,000 people. You can read the full report here: https://www.finder.com/sg/finders-travel-index