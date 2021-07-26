Hahn Air expands partnerships

SINGAPORE, 26 July 2021: A leading ticketing and distribution specialist Hahn Air announced, last week, the addition of new partners recruited during the first half of 2021.

The partnership agreements give airlines a ticket sales channel to 100,000 travel agencies in more than 190 markets, plus the support of being part of an extensive network of interline partners worldwide and sales through global distribution systems.

“While the current situation undoubtedly presented many challenges to the airlines of the world, it is also a unique opportunity to re-evaluate and reset their distribution strategy,” says Hahn Air executive vice president commercial Alexander Proschka. “The next months and the upcoming year will be crucial, and those players who position themselves prominently will be the winners of the recovery phase.”

The following partners were added to the Hahn Air portfolio