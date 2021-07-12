Ascott launches one global website

SINGAPORE, 12 July 2021: CapitaLand’s wholly-owned lodging business unit, Ascott Limited, has launched discoverasr.com, consolidating its separate brand websites on one single global online travel booking platform.

Discoverasr.com provides guests with one-stop access to more than 400 serviced apartments, co-living spaces and hotels with about 77,000 units across more than 130 cities in over 30 countries.

This includes more than 10,000 units across 61 properties under TAUZIA Hotel Management (TAUZIA), which are available for the first time on Ascott’s online booking platform.

The new discoverasr.com features Ascott’s 14 award-winning lodging brands, namely Ascott The Residence, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Quest, Citadines, lyf, Préférence, Vertu, Harris, Citadines Connect, Fox, Yello, Fox Lite and POP!.

Members of Ascott’s loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) can now filter search for ASR participating properties, a feature that allows members to quickly identify and book the best deals at ASR participating properties.

The Ascott Limited managing director brand and marketing Tan Bee Leng said: “We are leveraging Ascott Star Rewards to unify our brands on one single global online travel booking platform. The addition of the TAUZIA room inventory onto discoverasr.com and the conversion of the members from TAUZIA’s loyalty programme to ASR members are major boosts to our digital transformation journey.”