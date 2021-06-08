WebBeds launches travel restrictions tool

SINGAPORE, 8 June 2021: WebBeds has launched an interactive ‘travel restrictions’ tool to help travel companies assist their travel clients with the latest destination travel restrictions, quarantine and health requirements.

The new tool is available now in English, French, German, Spanish and Arabic, with Japanese, Korean and Simplified Chinese versions coming online in July.

WebBeds, which claims to be the world’s second-largest and fastest-growing B2B bedbank brings together Destinations of the World, FIT Ruums, Jactravel, Lots of Hotels, Sunhotels and Totalstay trading platforms.

They will all have access to the new interactive tool to help travel trade clients access the latest travel restrictions regarding COVID-19.

The tool is powered by Sherpa and consolidates information from thousands of official data sources to display international travel restrictions for over 180 countries and domestic travel restrictions for the USA, UK, Canada and Australia.

The user experience is very simple. By inputting the origin, destination (country, city, or airport) and departure date, the tool generates a comprehensive list of the inbound and outbound travel restrictions and requirements as well as rules for quarantine, masks/PPE, testing, and health documents. This information also includes links to official sites for governments, regional authorities, and health bodies.

WebBeds CEO Daryl Lee said in a statement: “As part of our ongoing Transformation Strategy, that includes providing travel trade clients with an enhanced booking experience, we are pleased to offer this tool to help clients save time and reinforce their credentials as trusted travel experts. This simple tool provides a fast and easy reference point to help clients negotiate the evolving landscape of travel restrictions worldwide.”

Launched in 2013, WebBeds sources content from travel suppliers, distribute it to a global network of travel trade clients, who sell on to the travelling public. It operates global coverage through four regional divisions – Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA (the Middle East and Africa) and America.