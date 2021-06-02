SQ targets zero carbon by 2050

SINGAPORE 2 June 2021: Singapore Airlines pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 across all of its operations, the airline’s CEO announced last week.

Singapore Airlines chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong said: “With today’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions, we… reinforce our commitment to finding ways to tackle our impact on the environment.”

It will involve all business units, including the parent airline Singapore Airlines, low-cost Scoot and SIA Cargo.

In the statement, the airline confirmed it would invest in new-generation aircraft, achieving higher operational efficiency, adopting low-carbon technology such as sustainable aviation fuels, and sourcing for high-quality carbon offsets.

SIA Group recently completed the installation of solar panels on all of its office buildings in Singapore. The project generates renewable energy that provides up to 18% of its electricity demand, or enough to power around 2,300 four-room apartments in Singapore per year.

Last year it rolled out a new regional economy class meal concept that offers increased food choices for customers. It features tableware comprising sustainable paper packaging and bamboo cutlery, reducing the amount of single-use plastics in the cabin. This packaging weighs 50% less, helping to lower fuel consumption. Everything from the tableware to the food waste will be sent to an eco-digestor to be converted to refuse-derived energy pellets to replace fossil fuels and coal.

“Today, the most effective and direct way for an airline to materially lower carbon emissions is by operating a young fleet of aircraft”, the airline’s CEO argued.

Last year the airline retired 45 older aircraft and will replace them with new-generation aircraft that are up to 30% more fuel-efficient models such as Airbus’ A350-900 and A320neo and Boeing’s 777-9, 787 Family and 737-8 Max.

In 2017, SIA launched a series of green package flights from San Francisco to Singapore that incorporated sustainable aviation fuels, fuel-efficient aircraft and optimised air traffic management measures. In 2020, SIA worked with Stockholm’s Swedavia Airport to uplift sustainable aviation fuels on flights departing from the city.

These activities have helped to improve the group’s understanding of the logistics and procurement of renewable fuels.

The SIA Group is a participant in the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), which seeks to cap the industry’s growth in carbon emissions from 2020. While offsetting is particularly important in the mid-term, it is also expected to remain relevant in the long run to mitigate residual emissions.

In order to secure high-quality carbon offsets, the group will continue exploring pathways through a partnership that will allow us to source high-quality carbon offsets.

