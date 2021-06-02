Ritz Carlton opens in the Maldives

HONG KONG, 2 June 2021: Ritz-Carlton Maldives opens in the Fari Islands Maldives, an archipelago on the northeast tip of North Malé Atoll with rates starting around USD3,000 a night.

“Following much anticipation surrounding its debut, we are thrilled to finally open The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, and set a new standard for luxury hospitality in the Maldives, an internationally desired destination,” said Marriott International president for the Asia Pacific, Rajeev Menon.





Guests will need to take a 10-minute seaplane or a 45-minute boat transfer from Velana International Airport to reach the new resort.

The resort features 100 one- to three-bedroom villas, either set over the sea or in the island’s beach coves, each “offering spacious living spaces that blur the line between indoors and outdoors with panoramic sliding doors, a sun deck with a private infinity pool and breathtaking views. The resort’s minimalist design draws much of its natural surroundings into the guest experience.”

Its signature dining space, Summer Pavilion, takes inspiration from The Ritz-Carlton Millenia, Singapore’s Michelin-starred restaurant, showcasing contemporary Cantonese cuisine.

The cheapest members’ rate for July starts at USD1450 a night plus USD2,153 in tax and fees. The nightly damage will set you back USD3,623, a figure not to be sneezed at unless you happen to be a famed travel influencer, blogger or a freebie hunter who just hit the jackpot.