Malaysia’s golf courses gain recognition

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, 17 June: Five golf courses in Malaysia have made the list of the Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia Award 2021.

Organised by Golf Travel Magazine, a popular magazine for golfers in China and South Korea, the fifth annual award presentation was held last week in Wanning City, Hainan province, China.

Forest City Golf Resort

Golf courses are judged based on benchmarks and readers responses related to their shot values, playability, resistance to scoring, design variety, aesthetics, memorability, and ambience.

Five golf courses in Malaysia ranked among the best 100 golf courses in Asia, namely the Tournament Players Club (TPC) Kuala Lumpur (21st), The Els Club Teluk Datai, Langkawi (51st), The Mines Resort & Golf Club, Selangor (73rd), Forest City Golf Resort, Johor (78th), and Kota Permai Golf & Country Club, Selangor (79th).

The Tourism Malaysia Office director in Guangzhou received the awards on behalf of the winners. Tourism Malaysia – Guangzhou was also one of the sponsors for the ceremony.

In 2019, the third Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia Award 2019 was held at Forest City Golf Resort in Johor, Malaysia.

In 2019, Malaysia registered 26.1 million tourist arrivals and MYR86.14 billion tourist receipts, placing it among the major tourism destinations of the world.

(Source: Bernama)