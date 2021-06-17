Langkawi’s heritage villas score an award

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 June 2021: Kunang Kunang Heritage Villas, a distinctive resort featuring heritage houses on Langkawi island, won Hotel.com’s “Loved by Guests Most Wanted Resort earlier this month with a score of 9.8 out of a possible 10 rating.

The resort posted its thanks and was featured this week on the Facebook page of ASEAN’s website https://www.visitsoutheastasia.travel/.

Located in Pantai Cenang, the resort could be flagged as a heritage attraction, but Kunang Kunang Heritage Villas Langkawi is a real-life resort where guests stay in a collection of individual vintage wooden Malay houses, some of them over 200 years old.

There are 45 teak houses collected from around Malaysia that visitors can book. The villas of all shapes and sizes are spread out on the grounds of a resort built around a floating pool at the centre of a lake.

The resort is one of the surprise attractions when exploring Langkawi Island once the national lockdown Movement Control Order relaxes.