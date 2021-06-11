Chance to pull gold from the pot

BANGKOK, 11 June 2021: If you fancy your chances of winning an award this year, the Pacific Asia Travel Association makes it a little easier by extending the deadline for applications.

The annual PATA Gold Awards have been around since 1984, setting standards for excellence and innovation within the travel and tourism industry, attracting hundreds of entries from destinations across the Asia Pacific.

This year the deadline for the awards has stretched to 28 June, offering late applicants a chance to pull gold recognition from a pot of 23 awards.

PATA will present two Grand Title Winners for best of show entries in the following broad categories: Marketing, and Sustainability and Social Responsibility, in addition to the mainstream 23 Gold Awards.

All award recipients will be honoured at the virtual PATA Gold Awards Ceremony on 8 September 2021, the second time the association has been forced to go virtual due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. Winners will be broadcasted worldwide through the PATA YouTube channel.

For more details visit https://www.pata.org/pata-gold-awards