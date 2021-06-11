New entry rules for travel to Spain

SINGAPORE, 11 June 2021: Spain began its summer tourism season this week by welcoming vaccinated tourists regardless of the last country they visited.

Turespana’s Singapore-based public relations manager, Chet Francisco – Ramos, forwarded details of the latest entry requirements to the travel trade in Southeast Asia earlier this week.

“The improvement of the epidemiological situation in Spain and the developing progress in the vaccination roll-out, both in Spain and in many countries around the world, made it possible to ease the measures for entry into Spain for tourists,” Spain’s tourism office explained in the statement.

If you are a tourist coming from a country that does not belong to the European Union or the European Economic Area, you need to keep this information in mind:

1. If you are travelling from a country or territory included in the list of countries with low incidence, excluded from the risk zone, you will be able to travel without the need for a diagnostic test or a certificate of vaccination or immunity. Countries on the list are:

Australia Israel Japan New Zealand Rwanda Singapore South Korea Thailand United Kingdom China and the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao (subject to reciprocity)

2. If you are travelling from a country or territory that is not included in the list of exempted countries, from 7 June, tourists will be allowed to enter if they have a certificate of vaccination issued by the competent authorities of the country of origin from 14 days after the date of administration of the last dose of the complete vaccination schedule. The vaccines accepted shall be those authorised by the European Medicines Agency or those that have completed the World Health Organisation’s emergency use process. Currently, these vaccines are those produced by Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna, Astra-Zeneca, Jansen/Johnson&Johnson, Sinovac and Sinopharm.

The certificate of vaccination shall include at least the following information:

Name and surname of the holder; Date of vaccination, stating the date of the last dose administered; Type of vaccine administered; Number of doses administered/complete schedule; Issuing country; Identification of the institution issuing the certificate of vaccination.

FAQs

Documents required

Regardless of your country of origin, all passengers arriving in Spain by air or sea, including those in transit and children under six years of age, must complete a health control form before their departure using the website www.spth.gob.es or the Spain Travel Health app. By filling in the form, a QR code is generated, which the traveller must show to the transport company before boarding, as well as at the health control checks at the point of entry into Spain.

Health checks

They will include at least temperature taking by non-contact thermometers or thermographic cameras, documentation check and a visual check on the passenger’s condition. Passengers with an EU COVID Digital Certificate and those coming from countries not considered at risk (both European and third countries) will obtain a Fast Control QR code that gives access to faster health checks, as they will not have to show the certificate either at boarding or at the health check on arrival.

Upon confirmation or suspicion that a passenger may be suffering from Covid-19, the existing communication protocols with the health services of the Autonomous Regions will be activated for referral and follow-up.

For Spain’s Safe Travel News visit: https://travelsafe.spain.info/en/