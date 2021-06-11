KOTA KINABALU, 11 June 2021: Restaurants and food stalls gain three extra hours to sell food after the state government extended opening hours from 0700 to 1900 daily. Previously food sellers could open at 0900 and close at 1800.

The change was made after taking into consideration the appeals from various parties, according to the Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun. Photo: BERNAMA.

First reported by Borneo Post Online, the minister identified the eateries that can adopt the new schedule. The list includes restaurants, cafés, food shops and stalls, food trucks, hawkers, convenience stores, food delivery, take away and drive through.

The government eased opening hours in response to the business community’s proposal to the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee to review business hours.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry said they understood the need to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections and prevent further spread of the virus in light of the daily Covid-19 infections in Sabah, which has reached 305 cases as well as the emergence of six new clusters last Sunday.

(Source: Borneo Post Online)