WTTC confirms next summit heads for Manila

CANCUN, Mexico, 4 May 2021: The Philippines will host WTTC’s next Global Summit scheduled for Manila this October, the association that represents tourism leaders from both the private and public sector.

Confirmation that the Philippines was back on track to host the 2021 summit came at the close of the hybrid WWTC Global Summit originally planned for October last year and delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Philippines is currently battling a fresh wave of infections, but WTTC is optimistic that by October, it should be possible to return to a full in-person event rather than a hybrid version. Around 800 delegates should attend if all goes to plan.

Dates in October have still to be firmed up by the Philippines Department of Tourism. It will have to consider the progress of the country’s vaccination programme, particularly concerning Manila, the event’s host venue city. A faster rollout of vaccinations should reduce Covid-19 infections that crossed the million mark on 2 May with 17,431 deaths. Daily infections are running at a seven-day average of 8,182.

The WTTC Hybrid Global Summit that closed last Thursday in Cancun, Mexico, also confirmed Carnival Cruises CEO Arnold Donald as the association’s new chairman.

The world’s leading private and public sector travel and tourism leaders took a united stand to safely restart international travel at the close of the three-day summit. It attracted hundreds of the world’s foremost business leaders, government ministers and key decision-makers represent tourism worldwide to discuss the road to recovery for the embattled sector. In a world-first, the WTTC summit also reached tens of thousands of travel-related executives who joined the virtually.

WTTC president and CEO Gloria Guevara said: “Our very presence here shows that we can resume international travelling once more by observing the latest health and safety protocols, which WTTC has helped develop for businesses large and small throughout the sector.

“Now we embark on a new chapter with Arnold Donald as WTTC’s next Chair and look forward to our next Global Summit, which will take place in Manila in the Philippines later this year.”

At WTTC’s Global Leaders Dialogue session, they debated how the sector could tackle the pressing issues of protecting jobs, saving businesses, and supporting the global economy through the safe revival of international travel.

It focused on using digital technology, such as biometrics, a major force in the post-Covid-19 world and critical to creating a contactless, safe and seamless journey.

(Source: News WTTC)