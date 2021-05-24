SINGAPORE, 24 May 2021: Following the passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, work with Alaska government officials, and recent guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Princess is announcing its intent to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings from Seattle.

Departing 25 July through to 26 September 2021, round-trip Seattle, seven-day cruises, onboard Majestic Princess, a MedallionClass™ ship, opened for sale 21 May.

These cruises will visit signature ports, glaciers and attractions in Alaska including:

Glacier Bay National Park – this 3.3-million-acre world-renowned landmark – a UNESCO World Heritage site features the magnificent Margerie Glacier

– the 49 state’s capital city, with the chance to see humpback whales and Mendenhall Glacier Skagway – this Gold Rush-era town is home to the White Pass Scenic Railway

– this Gold Rush-era town is home to the White Pass Scenic Railway Ketchikan – this quaint seaside port is known for its infamous Creek Street and as the salmon capital of the world

Plans for these itineraries to fulfil our obligations under the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) are expected to be approved, as are final instructions from CDC. Princess is continuing its return-to-cruising preparation already underway. Dining, entertainment, and shore excursion details are currently being finalized and will be communicated in the coming weeks.

These Princess cruises to Alaska are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Princess Medallion Class vacation

Majestic Princess offering ‘TrulyTouchless’ experiences with more ways to support physical distancing and personalization that simplifies the guest experience and delivers next-level service supporting new health protocols including touchless embarkation and disembarkation; Keyless stateroom entry; Completely contactless commerce; Simplified safety training; On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board; Guest service requests via mobile device chat and Entertainment content via smart devices

Majestic Princess offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease.

Two other Carnival Corporation Cruise Line Brands to Also Resume Cruising in Alaska

Holland America Line will resume its cruise operations to Alaska with seven-day itineraries aboard Nieuw Amsterdam, calling at Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan, with scenic cruising in Alaska’s iconic locales, including Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage. The first cruise for the brand is scheduled to depart on 24 July, with 11 Saturday departures that will operate through 2 October.

Carnival Cruise Line has already opened Alaska sailings departing from Seattle beginning 27 July, with weekly departures through 14 September aboard Carnival Miracle. There are seven-day cruises featuring calls in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, as well as scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord. The 14 September departure is an eight-day cruise with an additional stop in Icy Strait Point.

