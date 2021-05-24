Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne names GM

MUI NE, Vietnam, 24 May 2021: Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne has announced the appointment of Franck Rodriguez as general manager of the family-centric Centara Mirage brand in Vietnam.

The new property will open during the third quarter of 2021 with the executive led by Rodriguez, who has worked for some of hospitality’s biggest names, including Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Starwood Hotels & Resorts (now part of Marriott International).

He is also no stranger to the Centara brand, having spent a formative part of his career as the food & beverage manager of Centara Villas Samui.

More recently, Rodriguez was group director of operations with The Unique Collection of Hotels & Resorts for almost five years, overseeing a portfolio of 27 upscale properties, before joining IHG, where he was responsible for the opening of several key hotels, including Holiday Inns in Bali and Thailand, Vietnam’s inaugural Hotel Indigo in Ho Chi Minh City, and the Asia Pacific region’s first-ever voco hotel in Danang.

Rodriguez is now spearheading the highly-anticipated launch of Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne, which will become only the second Centara Mirage resort worldwide, following the popular Lost World-themed Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, Thailand. It will also mark the arrival of Centara Hotels & Resorts in Vietnam.

Nestled on Hon Rom Bay, a four-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City, Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne is centred around an “Explorer’s Playground” water park, complete with pools, slides, a sailing ship, lazy river, splash zone and cliff-jumping rock. It will also comprise 984 spacious rooms and pool villas, six restaurants, six bars, playgrounds, an entertainment complex, a family lounge, SPA Cenvaree and the world’s first Spa Candy – a sweet wellness centre designed specifically for kids. A grand ballroom and outdoor amphitheatre will create outstanding options for corporate meetings, social events and weddings, and a 100-metre-high Observatory Tower will offer panoramic views of the East Sea and the beautiful coastline of Binh Thuan province. Together with neighbouring Phan Thiet, Mui Ne is becoming a nationally- and internationally-acclaimed destination, with more hospitality, dining and entertainment options opening.

