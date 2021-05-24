WaiThai debuts in Thailand

BANGKOK, 24 May 2021: Two hospitality and tourism executives, Thomas Pfordte and Jantana Tanprasit have launched WaiThai Hospitality, an agency supporting hotels and restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic and preparing them for the reopening phase.

Company founder Thomas Pfordte has held senior management positions in hotels over the last 25 years.

Thomas Pfordte.

Jantana Tanprasit.

Bob James.

“In today’s challenging environment, it is crucial to analyse all aspects of the business, including the offering, efficiency and productivity. A lean and powerful organisation combined with the right product at the right price is the key to operate a long term profitable hospitality business,” he said in a statement on the WaiThai Hospitality website.

Jantana, as the company’s marketing manager, brings to the venture a wealth of travel and hospitality experience. She is a successful marketing specialist with a promotional agency. Her skills include involvement with graphics, event management, web development, branding, campaigns for airlines, tourist boards, hotels and restaurants.

WaiThai Hospitality named Bob James as its senior advisor. A well-known travel and hospitality executive who has worked for decades in Asia currently supports the company from his base in the UK.

He founded his own business ‘Sheerbravado’ in Thailand in recent years, mainly working with tourism enterprises.

“While in the very long lockdown as a founding partner, I teamed up with like-minded professionals, and as a result, we are in the process of launching our new venture right now,” James said in an email statement.

“Creating the concept and website with the team in lockdown meant it was put together in Germany, Oman, UK and Thailand… but it is a great chance personally reconnect.

“We realise that launching such an initiative right now with still a great deal of uncertainty is a risky process, but our team is convinced there will be a tourism bounce back, and that strong demand will return and hence the time is now right to make a bold move rather than sitting back and just waiting.”

See: www.waithaihospitality.com