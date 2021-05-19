DUBAI, UAE, 19 May 2021: Emirates and flydubai are delivering more connectivity for travellers across their combined network, which is expected to reach 168 destinations by the end of May.

Since the revival of their strategic codeshare partnership in early September 2020, close to 500,000 passengers have flown on the Emirates-flydubai combined network, taking advantage of optimised schedules, connections and baggage transfers through Dubai, all on a single ticket. Top destinations booked through the codeshare include Kabul, Kathmandu, Kyiv, the Maldives and Zanzibar.





Emirates customers can travel on codeshare flights to over 56 unique flydubai destinations, while flydubai customers can choose from over 82 Emirates destinations. Customers can also take advantage of an enhanced schedule spread across 30 destinations served by both airlines. flydubai recently announced the resumption of flights into 12 destinations in Russia, five cities in Iran, as well as flights to seasonal destinations in Georgia, Turkey and Montenegro, with more destinations expected to be announced in the coming months as countries open their borders for business and tourism.

Both airlines continue to layer on a greater range of flight schedules with 16 additional countries opening up for international tourism with quarantine-free entry, including Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Djibouti, Finland, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Serbia, Tanzania, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.*

Smoother, safer journeys

From 21 May, Emirates’ customers will enjoy an even better experience with improved schedules and connections to 22 flydubai destinations from Terminal 3. Destinations include Basra, Belgrade, Bucharest, Kyiv, Odesa, Prague, Salalah, Sofia, Zanzibar, amongst others.

Emirates and flydubai offer travel experiences and inflight services that are focused on the value proposition of each individual brand whilst prioritising the health and safety of customers and employees on the ground and in the air. Both airlines have implemented extensive biosafety measures throughout the travel journey. This includes enhanced sanitisation, state-of-the-art HEPA filters onboard, amongst a number of other protocols. A large portion of crew and pilots across both airlines have also been fully vaccinated.

Customers connecting via Dubai to their final destination can look forward to a smooth transfer experience with reduced connection times between Emirates’ Terminal 3 and flydubai’s operations in Terminal 2.

Frequent flyer benefits

The Emirates Skywards programme, the joint loyalty programme for Emirates and flydubai continues to grow its compelling customer proposition.

For its loyal frequent flyers, Emirates Skywards is extending the Tier Status of its Silver, Gold and Platinum members until 2022.

The validity of any Skywards Miles has also been further extended until 31 August 2021, providing Skywards members with more opportunities to use them for an extensive range of flight and partner rewards as well as other privileges.

In addition, Emirates Skywards is offering members a chance to earn double Tier Miles on all Emirates and flydubai flights booked until 30 June, for travel until 30 December 2021.

Visit: www.emirates.com

(Source: Your Stories Emirates)