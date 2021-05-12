Boatie event sails this November

PHUKET, 12 May 2021: The Thailand Charter Week event in Phuket has been rescheduled to 12 to 15 November due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in Thailand.

The preliminary plan is for the opening ceremony to take place on the evening of Friday 12 November followed by two days of on-and-off water displays at the Phuket Yacht Haven.

On 15 November all yachts will participate in a cruise in company to Phang Nga Bay before returning to the Yacht Haven marina for the closing party.

Following the inaugural edition in November 2019 the organisers postponed the event planned for 2020 to 2021 and have now confirmed the dates for the second edition hosted at the Phuket Yacht Haven Marina.

The Thailand Charter Week is a B2B event open to charter brokers, boat agents, luxury travel agents and tour operators and aims to promote Thailand as an international charter yacht destination.

Thailand Yacht Business Association chairman Matthew Na Nagara, believes the second edition will offer more space for yachts which will attract a broader participation by exhibitors and brokers.

“The Thailand Charter Week was a strong first edition of what will become a regular and important part of the yachting calendar in Southeast Asia. We’re happy with the general format, the line-up of yachts and exhibiting charter companies, and the wide range of attending brokers from around the world,” he said in a TYBA statement.