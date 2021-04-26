Singapore Hong Kong bubble bursts

HONG KONG: Transport authorities have postponed the proposed travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong following 17 new cases of Covid-19 infections in Singapore’s migrant working community.

The decision to delay the introduction of the travel bubble for the third time was announced at the weekend.

Authorities hinted that the travel bubble could recommence sometime in late May after it was aborted in November 2020 and again in February this year when both Hong Kong and Singapore suffered increases in Covid-19 cases.

The travel bubble would allow two-way quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Hong Kong, but the plan is on hold again, possibly indefinitely.

Travel companies in both Hong Kong and Singapore were counting on the travel bubble to kick-start tour group travel, but that is very unlikely now until vaccination programmes are concluded.

Hong Kong reports 11,727 Covid-19 cases since January last year and 209 fatalities, and Singapore 60,000 cases, mostly migrant workers, and 30 deaths.