PATA hosts ATCM Hybrid 2021

BANGKOK, 30 April 2021: The Hybrid PATA Adventure Travel Conference & Mart will open on 26 May, with the Philippines taking the lead as the featured country.

The Pacific Asia Travel Association is issuing email blasts and social media promotions to boost the attendance of exhibitors and international buyers keen to build contacts and network with the region’s adventure travel community.

PATA confirmed the travel trade event dedicated to the adventure travel industry scheduled 26 to 27 May, is going hybrid for the first this year.

Conference

The conference component, across two half days, will identify trends and the dynamics of adventure travel from the perspective of achieving responsible tourism content.

Travel Mart

Virtual meetings between adventure product buyers and sellers from across the world will involve state, regional, and local tourism agencies from established and emerging markets, accommodation providers, and tour operators.

The buyers’ registration deadline is 7 May, followed by the scheduling of pre-matched appointments over the two-day event. Buyer registration is free, while registration to attend the event is free for PATA members and set at USD300 for non-members.

Pre-event

17 to 25 May

1000-1700 Delegate Registrations & Schedule for Online Appointment + A Guideline to Virtual Platform

For more details of the ATCM Hybrid programme, visit

https://www.pata.org/atcm-2021-programme