Malaysia bans travel from India

KUALA LUMPUR 30 April 2021: Malaysia has introduced a temporary ban on flights to and from India that denies entry for all passengers from India, except Malaysian citizens returning home.

The ban also includes travellers who have stayed in India during the last 14 days who intend to transit to other international flights at international airports in Malaysia.

There is an exemption in place for holders of Social Visit Passes that expired before 21 April 2021.

Malaysia on a social visit pass that expired after 1 January 2020, you should make arrangements to leave Malaysia to avoid penalties or enforcement action.

Travel Advisors warn that those who are in Malaysia on an expired social visit pass contact their airline or travel provider for options to depart Malaysia.

Malaysia has introduced various restrictions in response to Covid-19, that vary across locations and can change rapidly.

It is important to maintain social distance and wear a face mask in public spaces and on public transportation. Foreigners, including visitors and long term foreign residents, have been arrested and charged for breaching Covid-19 restrictions, including failure to socially distance in public places.

(Source: Travel advisories)