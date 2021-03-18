Scoot trials PCR tests for passengers

HONG KONG, 18 March 2021: All outbound Scoot passengers flying from Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong can book Covid-19 pre-departure polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and serology tests as part of a trial service provided by Collinson – a global medical assistance provider.

Collinson is already partnering in a similar pilot scheme launched for Singapore Airlines, Scoot’s parent company.

The Collinson online portal allows customers departing on flights from Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong to book pre-departure testing appointments with recognised and accredited partner clinics and digitally receive results within 36 hours[1].

Once the trial proves successful, it will be extended to passengers on all the airline’s departing flights.

Passengers will be able to access the online portal via the Scoot website or mobile app with email reminders being sent from Scoot after booking a flight.

Passengers will receive their serology test results directly from the clinic but RT-PCR test results can be obtained through the portal, with QR codes embedded within the RT-PCR result certificates, enabling digital authentication, streamlining verification[2].

A digital verification solution from Affinidi, a Temasek-founded technology company, is also being trialled by Scoot at check-in for selected flights from Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

By scanning the QR code with a secure app, check-in agents are able to quickly and reliably determine the authenticity of digital or printed Covid-19 test results bearing a verifiable QR code issued by selected clinics. This will shorten the time required for customers to complete the check-in process.

In response to Covid-19, Collinson has shifted its business priorities and has spent the past year applying its global medical assistance expertise to aid the travel industry.

One of its global initiatives includes supporting IATA and Singapore Airlines’ global digital health certificate trials out of the UK and Singapore.

It built Covid-19 testing centres at major sites in the UK such as Heathrow, Manchester Airports Group and the O2 Arena. Collinson is now a leading private-sector testing provider in the UK.

[1] Regulations and restrictions are changing rapidly, so customers are encouraged to check that the test result certificate produced meets their destination country’s entry requirements prior to travel.

[2] Manual verification can still be done for customers without a digital certificate using a QR code.