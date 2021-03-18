BANGKOK, 18 March 2021: Tourism Authority of Thailand and Golf Asian are partnering to host the inaugural Amazing Thailand Expat Golf tournament, 4 June at Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya.

Golf Asian promotes the event to its members and golf tour partners worldwide. Entrance costs THB4,400. It includes an 18-hole green fee on one of Thailand’s best tournament venues only weeks after Thailand hosts the LPGA event.

The golf package includes the caddy fee, lunch, awards dinner and chances to win golf vacations, restaurant vouchers and golf merchandise. There is the chance to win THB 250,000 in prizes. Special rates at hotels are on offer from Golf Asian.

Early bird registration up to 31 March gets you a THB400 discount and one bonus entry for the Lucky Draw prize; a Phuket golf holiday.