Hyatt spreads brands in Asia

SINGAPORE, 18 March 2021: Hyatt confirmed a strong pipeline of new properties in Asia that are due open over the remainder of 2021.

Earlier this week, the global hotel group announced the opening of its 1,000th property worldwide, located in Napa Valley, California.

But the group’s lesser-known brands in the Hyatt stable are making their appearance this year in Asia.

Alila: Alila Dalit Bay, Sabah, Malaysia;

Alila Hinu Bay, Salalah, Oman.

Andaz: Andaz Bali, Bali, Indonesia.

Hyatt Place: Hyatt Place, Kyoto, Japan.

Hyatt Regency: Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, Koh Samui, Thailand.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt: Commune by The Great Wall, Beijing, China.