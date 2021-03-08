Singapore Airlines flies to Phuket

PHUKET, 8 March 2021: Singapore Airlines’s inaugural flight from Singapore to Phuket took place 4 March, using a Boeing 737-800 previously flying under Silk Air.

The aircraft sporting its new SQ colours entered service as flight SQ736, departing from Singapore at 1620 (Singapore time) and arriving in Phuket 1715 (Thailand time) on the same day.

The return flight (SQ735) departed from Phuket at 1800 (Thailand time) and arrived in Singapore at 2100 (Singapore time). Singapore Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 is fitted with 12 business class and 150 economy class seats. The airline schedules two flights weekly on Thursday (afternoon) and Sunday (morning).

SIA currently operates limited flights to Bangkok and Phuket. Scoot, the low-cost arm of the SIA Group, also currently operates flights to Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport).

SilkAir routes will be transferred as nine 737-800 NG join the SIA fleet. The full integration of SilkAir into Singapore Airlines is scheduled for completion in the 2021/22 financial year.

The airline did not elaborate on the breakdown of passengers on the flight, but restrictions remain in place for foreigners visiting Thailand, including a 14-day mandatory quarantine. There are moves to convince the government to reopen borders on 1 July without quarantine, but a final ruling on opening up travel first to island resorts still remains under discussion.