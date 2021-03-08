Early bird offer ends 31 March

SINGAPORE, 8 March 2021: Mice Show Asia, organised by Messe Berlin Asia, closes its early bird 5% offer for exhibitors, 31 March.

The virtual event will be hosted 27 to 29 October on the sidelines of ITB Asia that returns after its cancellation last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Running for three days with a schedule of conferences and networking MICE Show Asia targets top executives from major national tourism boards, convention bureaus, MICE associations and leading companies from the private sector.

MICE Show Asia 2021, co-located with ITB Asia and Travel Tech Asia.

Other Shows to look out under Messe Berlin (Singapore) management.

Mice Show Asia exhibitor breakdown

ITB Asia

27 – 29 October 2021

Singapore

The annual three-day B2B trade show and the convention will feature exhibiting companies globally, covering MICE, Leisure and Corporate Travel.

Travel Tech Asia

27 – 29 October 2021

Singapore

Travel Tech Asia is where the latest technologies, emerging trends, leading travel brands, and innovative startups are all in one place to create new travel possibilities.

ITB India (Virtual)

7 – 9 April 2021

Mumbai, India

ITB India is a 3-day B2B travel trade show focusing on the Indian & South Asian travel market in MICE, corporate and leisure travel sectors.