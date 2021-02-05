DUBAI, UAE, 5 February 2021: Emirates’ self-check-in and bag drop kiosks at Dubai International airport, launched last September, have now gone touchless to improve passenger safety.

The 32 self-service bag drop machines and 16 check-in kiosks can be controlled completely from mobile devices without touching the screens. The kiosks allow customers to check-in, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and drop off their bags. New services have also been added to allow passengers to make payments for ancillary purchases, such as additional baggage allowance, directly at the kiosks.

The self-check-in kiosks, placed at the economy check-in area in Terminal 3, complement the desks manned by Emirates check-in agents to reduce waiting time for customers during peak periods and improve the experience in Dubai.

The service is now available to customers travelling to all destinations except to the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong due to additional requirements from these destinations. More kiosks are planned for the First and Business Class check-in area.







Travellers can also choose to use its integrated biometric path to breeze through DXB. Using the latest facial biometric technology, Emirates passengers check-in for their flight, complete immigration formalities, enter the Emirates Lounge and board their flights as they walk through the airport.

The smart contactless experience continues onboard with digital menus available on the Emirates app allowing customers to browse the menus on their personal devices both online and offline; as well as on Emirates’ Wi-Fi portal without needing to purchase a Wi-Fi package.

