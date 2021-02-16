Hong Kong Disneyland ready to reopen

HONG KONG, 16 February 2021: Local media reports in Hong Kong insist Hong Kong Disneyland could reopen in a just a matter of days.

The iconic theme park closed three times in 2020, the last one starting 2 December, but now insider theme park newsletter ‘Inside the Magic’ is betting on the park opening soon.

Optimism is riding on a recent statement by the Health Secretary Professor Sophia Chan that appeared in the Disney Magical Kingdom Blog at the weekend. It confirmed the Hong Kong Government would ease coronavirus restrictions starting from 18 February 2021.

It’s a small leap of faith to assume that the iconic Hong Kong Disneyland complex would be one of the first to gain the green light to reopen alongside fitness centres, sports and entertainment facilities, theme parks, and cinemas.

However, the official Hong Kong Disneyland Park was not giving away any secrets on its homepage, which is still posting the temporary closure announcement of 2 December 2020.

But the theme park reassured fans that it was in “close contact with health authorities and the government about the situation and would announce a reopening date once they determine it is advisable.”

Good news for Disneyland fans could be just over the horizon. Until then the theme park’s resort hotels and Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre remain open but with limited services.

Inside the Magic quoted a Hong Kong Disneyland’s spokesperson saying: “We welcome the government’s announcement to allow our park to reopen. We will follow the latest regulations and guidance from the government and health authorities and have been proactively preparing for the park’s reopening. We are currently arranging the Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction-based nucleic acid test (PCR test) for our cast members so that the park can reopen as soon as possible when the circumstances allow.”

