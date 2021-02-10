LANGKAWI, 10 February 2021: Langkawi its stay at homeactivites and ways to enjoy the island while following Covid-19 safety measures.

Wildlife around the island

Credit: Langkawi Mai Mai.

Pick a relaxing morning, late afternoon or evening and then get your binoculars. The biodiversity of Langkawi is astonishing. Be observant and look out for songbirds, hornbills, eagles, monkeys, colugos and much more. Take a stroll around or just in your backyard, you will find something interesting.

Cooking local dishes

Spice up your cooking skills at home. Try out some of the local recipes that you wouldn’t learn elsewhere! How about some laktud? Laktudis a type of seaweed and is to be eaten raw. Laktud can be made into ulamor salad and eaten with sambal kerisik. Check out a laktudwith sambal kerisik recipe here.

Helping hand for those in need

While some of us have extra blessing during this pandemic, some are less fortunate. Help out however you can, whether it’s donating money, daily supplies, helping out at a local organization or even blood donation. Your little gesture of kindness goes a long way. Check out Langkawi Blood Donation Team Facebook for more.

Play board games with family

Langkawi is surrounded by amazing marine life. Take the time at home to learn more about coral reefs and sustainable development through card games. Developed by Malaysian, Reef Stakes is an award-winning educational role-playing card game on the marine environment. Explore more about this informational game here.

Take a virtual tour around the island

When it gets too crowded, it is time to stay indoors. Explore Langkawi through this virtual platform. You can view various attractions, hotels, restaurants in an immersive 360 environment. You can even “walk” inside the buildings with these amazing panoramic photos. Try it and witness the beauty of Langkawi from a bird’s eye view now.

About Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)

Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) was established by the federal government to plan, promote and implement development on the island of Langkawi.LADA was officially established on March 15, 1990 under the Langkawi Development Authority Act 1990 (Act 423) and placed under the authority of the Ministry of Finance.

