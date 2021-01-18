Skyscanner maps Covid-19 obstacles

LONDON, 18 January 2021: Travel confidence is low due to the clutter of Covid-19 rules and regulations and the uncertainties surrounding airline flight schedules, but Skyscanner says an interactive map could provide clarity.

Skyscanner at the weekend launched a simple-to-use interactive global map to provide up-to-date information on where travellers can travel internationally and what are the related entry requirements for the destinations that are still accepting tourists.

Introducing the map, Skyscanner said: “People want to travel once it is safe to do so, but confidence has been hit by the lack of consistency between countries worldwide regarding measures and restrictions. We know there’s pent-up demand from the searches we see for flights and a need for more information on travel.”

Skyscanner’s new global map is available via the homepage of the company’s website. It is continuously updated about current measures, quarantine requirements and travel corridors worldwide.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has booked travel for 100 million people in 52 countries and over 30 languages by helping them to find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car hire every month.