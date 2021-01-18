Air France gains four-star Covid-19 rating

PARIS, 18 January 2021: Air France has gained a four-star Covid-19 Airline Safety Rating following an audit conducted by the international air transport rating agency Skytrax.

The audit carried out in December 2020 on several Air France medium and long-haul flights, evaluates airlines’ safety protocols, primarily the effectiveness and consistency of safety and hygiene measures implemented to protect customers and staff from Covid-19.

These measures include the cleaning and disinfection procedures at the airport and onboard aircraft, special signage and floor markings, physical distancing recommendations, compulsory wearing of masks and provision of hand sanitiser.

