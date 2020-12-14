Malaysia creates a virtual treasure hunt

KUALA LUMPUR, 14 December 2020: Tourism Malaysia announced at the weekend the launch of Malaysia Truly Asia ASEAN Virtual Hunt 2020.

Billed as the country’s first-ever virtual treasure hunt, it attempts to promote Malaysia’s iconic places, local towns and cities to build travel demand for the day when international tourism can resume once more.

The event virtually connects 30 teams of media representatives from nine countries in Southeast Asia, who participate in the digital experience around Malaysia and have the chance to win prizes of up to USD1,000.

The event takes on Zoom platform, bringing participants on a two and half-hour virtual treasure hunt. Each team will embark on the cryptic clue hunting based on existing landmarks and towns in Malaysia. Participants will navigate virtually using Google Maps and submit their answers via Google Forms.

Tourism Malaysia Director-General Zulkifly Md Said said, the virtual hunt was a unique way to promote and keep our Malaysia’s destination top of mind during this challenging time.

“Today’s virtual event is organised as a way to give a taste of the Malaysian experience and a form of release for those who have been here and miss visiting our country. Many of us have to put our hearts on hold as the pandemic has discouraged people to travelling, but this will make people feel like visiting Malaysia where participants will play in teams from different locations to solve clues in real-time.

“Malaysia welcomes travellers to experience our diversity and uniqueness once it is safe to open our borders again,” he said.

Malaysia Truly Asia ASEAN Virtual Hunt 2020 is supported and sponsored by industry partners including Sunway Lagoon, Resort World Genting, Amari Hotel Johor Bahru, Tourism Selangor, Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway Resort & Spa and KL Hop On Hop Off.

In 2019, Malaysia registered 26.1 million tourist arrivals and earned MYR86.14 billion in tourist receipts, placing it among the major tourism destinations worldwide.

SOURCE: Tourism Malaysia