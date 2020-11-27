AirAsia backs Cuti-Cuti campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 November 2020: Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s latest Stimulus Recovery Plan to reinvigorate the national economy through domestic tourism has the attention of AirAsia.

National efforts are underway to boost the country’s national domestic campaign tagged “Cuti-Cuti Malaysia” by expanding the participation of travel industry players.

As one of the airlines participating in the stimulus plan, AirAsia will distribute MYR50 e-vouchers to 24,000 domestic travellers which in turn will stimulate domestic tourism and help generate income for tourism-related businesses such as hotels, restaurants, tour operators and more.

AirAsia Malaysia’s CEO Riad Asmat said in a press statement: “AirAsia applauds the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) for taking proactive steps in announcing a detailed Stimulus Recovery Plan.”

The airline’s e-vouchers will be made available for redemption on the airasia.com website soon, the CEO promised.