Free Covid tests trial on LH flights

SINGAPORE, 11 November 2020: Lufthansa will start the first trial runs for comprehensive Covid- 19 antigen rapid tests on selected routes between Munich and Hamburg effective 12 November.

The trial run will take place at Munich and Hamburg airports as well as with the biotech companies Centogene and the Medicover Group’s medical care centre, MVZ Martinsried. Passengers can undergo Covid-19 tests free of charge before departure on two daily flights. Passengers who do not wish to be tested will be transferred to an alternative flight at no additional cost.

Flight LH2058 will be the first to have all passengers tested during boarding. It will depart Munich for Hamburg at 0910 on 12 November. The return LH2059 flight from Hamburg to Munich will also be part of the trial-run.

Once the test is completed, customers receive their test results within 30 to 60 minutes. Only if the result is negative will the boarding pass be activated and access to the gate granted. Alternatively, passengers can present a negative PCR test not older than 48 hours at departure. Lufthansa takes care of the complete rapid test procedure. There are no extra costs for the passenger. All they have to do is register in advance and allow a little more time before departure.

“With our test strategy, we are pursuing the goal of using the data obtained to gain important insights into the use of rapid tests. Successful testing of entire flights can be the key to revitalizing international air traffic,” says Lufthansa Group’s executive board member for customer IT & corporate responsibility, Christina Foerster.