Hybrid TravelRevive opens in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 26 November 2020: TravelRevive, powered by ITB Asia and Singapore Tourism Board opened Wednesday at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Leading the way with rigorous safety protocols, TravelRevive is the first pilot tradeshow to trial a ‘hybrid event’ tradeshow prototype for safe business events in Singapore.

It is part of a public-private collaboration under the Emerging Stronger Taskforce (EST)’s [1] Singapore Together Alliance for Action (AfA) on Enabling Safe and Innovative Visitor Experiences [2].

TravelRevive is the first international travel tradeshow to take place physically in the Asia Pacific during Covid-19, with both local and foreign attendees and exhibitors.

Close to 1,000 local and international attendees will come together on-site over the next two days to exchange ideas, bridge knowledge gaps, and reimagine the future of travel.

Alongside TravelRevive, STB, International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), and the Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS) will also co-organise the IAEE Asia Hybrid Forum and SMFX x MICE Connect Forum Thursday 26 November. These events are specially curated, with panel discussions, masterclasses and updates on the Industry Resilience Roadmap, a joint initiative between STB, ESG and SACEOS. Attended by local stakeholders as well as ASEAN and global MICE associations, both events are platforms for ideas and knowledge exchange to reimagine the future of MICE events.

Besides live sessions, TravelRevive features on-demand components that are accessible to delegates joining via the ITB Community in Asia online platform too.

Safety at the show

Various measures have been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of attendees at TravelRevive, including safe management measures for every stage of an event attendee’s journey (pre- to post-event).

Crowd density control to ensure safe distancing for attendees.

Exhibitors gain 18 sqm booths complemented with 9 sqm meeting pods that are equipped with protective plexiglass to facilitate safe one-to-one meetings between exhibitors and buyers.

The use of TraceTogether facilitates contact tracing for international visitors.

The launch of an online diary mobile app safely arranges one-to-one meetings between exhibitors and buyers.

STB has also been working closely with industry stakeholders, to establish a framework to guide tourism businesses, including travel agents, in developing safe itineraries.

Safe itineraries have been specially curated for all delegates. These include virtual tours with hands-on activities that delegates can participate in from their hotel rooms, private museum site visits, and even a guided site visit to a Kelong (an offshore wooden platform used primarily for fish farming).

Changi Airport Group (CAG), under the auspices of the AfA on Enabling Safe and Innovative Visitor Experiences, has also developed a working prototype called the Safe Travel Concierge (STC). This is an online tool to help travellers manage their visits by customising a travel checklist of pre-entry requirements to fulfil before entering Singapore [3], from the SafeTravel Pass application to the swab tests conducted at the airport. The STC will also help guests remain in their cohorts at all times, including when attending activities as part of their safe itineraries after TravelRevive.

The AfA on Enabling Safe and Innovative Visitor Experiences will study the findings and data from TravelRevive to refine the safe management measures and best practices for MICE events and leisure travel progressively.

Speaking at the opening of TravelRevive, Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said: “Amidst the disruptions inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Singapore government is committed to working with our industry partners to reinforce the resilience of the MICE sector and doing more to catalyse the revival of our tourism industry in a safe manner.

“We will support the industry in reimagining the entire visitor experience to emerge stronger and solidify our position as a global and regional business hub.”

Messe Berlin (Singapore), organiser of ITB Asia managing director, Katrina Leung commented: “TravelRevive is a major stepping stone for our industry’s recovery while setting a bold new benchmark for hybrid events. Together with STB, we look forward to growing the MICE industry and fortifying Singapore’s position as a key hub for events and corporate travel.”

[1] The Emerging Stronger Taskforce (EST) was formed under the Future Economy Council (FEC) to review how Singapore can stay economically resilient and build new sources of dynamism to emerge stronger from COVID-19. The EST is co-chaired by Minister for National Development, Mr Desmond Lee and Group CEO of PSA International, Mr Tan Chong Meng, and comprises members from various sectors, including businesses and trade associations and chambers.

[2] The AfA on Enabling Safe and Innovative Visitor Experiences is co-led by Ms Kwee Wei-Lin of Singapore Hotel Association and Mr Lee Seow Hiang of Changi Airport Group and comprises industry stakeholders and government agencies to explore and pioneer new ways to facilitate safe and innovative visitor experiences in a COVID-19 environment.

[3] The pre-entry requirements will take into account the travellers port of origin and the various regulations in place.