Hyatt coming soon to Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH, 26 November 2020: Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh is set to open in the Cambodian capital in early 2021, marking the brand’s first venture in the country.

The contemporary-meets-colonial property with 247 rooms is scheduled to open in January 2021 in Phnom Penh’s Doun Penh district.





Bookings are already open on the hotel’s website for stays starting 15 January. Rates for its entry-level ‘1 King Bed’ room category will begin at USD180. Hyatt has hired Herman Kemp as the hotel’s general manager.

Singapore-based SCDA Architects and Thailand-based PIA Interior worked on the project that involved the hotel’s centrepiece a beautifully restored French heritage building known as the Colonial House.

Reputedly built as a royal residence for a princess in the early 1900s, the architects went to great lengths to restore the villa, which now serves as the property’s main entrance and lobby.

Five dining venues will offer guests a wide F&B choice. They include the Attic, an old-world speakeasy-style bar that sits tucked away in the eaves of the Colonial House, and a semi-outdoor open-plan dining concept called FiveFive Rooftop Restaurant & Bar.

Commenting on the opening, Kemp said: “We delayed our opening in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic (that) limited the number of business and leisure travellers to Phnom Penh.”