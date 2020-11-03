Hong Kong Wine & Dine goes hybrid

HONG KONG, 3 November 2020: The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), will go ahead with a hybrid ‘online-offline’ format for the first time to allow the event to continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online

The festival, which will run for five weeks from 11 November until 15 December featuring an Online Wine Cellar, Gourmet at Home, menus and live-streamed cookery and wine-tasting masterclasses on a new one-stop online platform.

Offline

Experiences will include special deals and gastronomic events offered by hundreds of dining outlets across the city for consumers to enjoy.

“Although HKTB’s mega-events have been suspended for some time, we are drawing on our ingenuity and resources to optimise and adapt promotions against the backdrop of a pandemic that will be with us for some time,” said HKTB chairman Dr YK Pang.

“That’s why we have decided to resume the staging of mega-events, and adopt a new ‘online + offline’ format for the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2020. It is a new venture designed for the new normal in which we find ourselves. The HKTB is doing this to ensure people can join this annual event in spite of the pandemic, and to help our hard-hit businesses to promote their products and open up new business opportunities in these challenging times.”

The “online + offline” format allows festival participants to enjoy an undiminished gastronomic experience from the comfort of their homes through the convenience of online shopping and delivery if the pandemic situation worsens. They may opt to dine at the participating restaurants to enjoy the offers when the pandemic becomes relatively stable.

In addition, the festival period has been extended from a few days in the past to five weeks (11 November – 15 December).

Festival Highlights

An Online Wine Cellar with listings from over 100 wine merchants.

Special Gourmet at Home Menus from more than 530 dining outlets.

34 themed live-streamed cookery and wine-tasting masterclasses.

For more information visit: https://winedinefestival.discoverhongkong.com/eng/