AirAsia flies health services

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 November 2020: Airasia.com is introducing airasia Health, a first-of-its-kind digital platform in ASEAN which offers end-to-end medical services.

As a kickstart to the launch, airasia Health offers bookings for Covid-19 RT PCR tests on its platform from MYR260, provided by its medical partners from Lifecare Diagnostic Medical Centre and Sunway Medical Centre.

Airasia Health partners with reputable medical providers and hospitals, and offers a complete range of services from professional consultations, booking treatments such as health screenings, aesthetics, wellness and fertility sessions, to on-ground logistics services including flights, accommodation, support services such as medical visa and medical companion, all through a single platform.

Its medical partners include Alpha IVF & Women’s Specialists, Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre, Sunway Medical Centre, Genesis IVF & Women’s Specialist Centre, Sunway TCM Centre and Pure Touch Clinic.

Airasia.com is positioned as a one-stop travel service, e-commerce and fintech platform offering consumers over 15 lines of products online and via its super-app.