THAI starts limited commercial flights

BANGKOK, 3 November 2020: Thai Airways International is operating semi-commercial flights to seven destinations during November and December.

The destinations served are London, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei and Sydney with weekly flights through November and December.

THAI executive vice president, Wiwat Piyawiroj, confirmed Monday THAI would operate “semi-commercial” round trip flights from Bangkok to London, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei, and Sydney, starting immediately.

The flights will accommodate passengers with essential travel, education, and business needs, including Special Tourist Visa (STV) holders.

Flight details

1. Bangkok-London roundtrip, one flight per week on Sunday.

2. Bangkok-Frankfurt roundtrip, one flight per week on Friday.

3. Bangkok-Copenhagen roundtrip, one flight per week on Sunday.

4. Bangkok-Hong Kong round trip flight on 4 and 18 November 2020 as well as one flight per week on Wednesdays throughout December.

5. Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita) two roundtrip flights per week; Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita)on Wednesday and Saturday; Tokyo (Narita)-Bangkok on Thursday and Sunday.

6. Bangkok-Taipei roundtrip, one flight per week on Friday during November. Additional flights on Wednesday 4 and 18 November as well as on Friday 4, 11 and 18 December and Wednesday 23 December 2020.

7. Bangkok-Sydney round trip, one flight per week. Bangkok-Sydney on Sunday and Sydney-Bangkok on Monday. (Passengers are required to contact the Australian Embassy, Thailand, prior to making reservations on the Sydney-bound flight.)

For return flights, THAI is cooperating with the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs to operate special flights to fly Thais home and also deliver cargo on roundtrip flights.

For more information and reservation, passengers should visit thaiairways.com website or THAI sales offices nationwide or THAI Contact Center 0-2356-1111 (0800-1700).

Passengers travelling from the UK, Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Japan, Taipei, and Australia may contact THAI office in their local area for further details.